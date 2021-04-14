Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UEPS opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $98,228.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

