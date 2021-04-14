NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NetApp traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $76.33, with a volume of 32819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.48.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,062 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

