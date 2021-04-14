Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $544.91. The company had a trading volume of 173,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $241.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

