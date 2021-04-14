Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $553.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.07. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $245.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

