Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $675.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $553.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $527.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

