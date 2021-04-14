NETGEAR (NTGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. NETGEAR has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,658.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,310 shares of company stock worth $5,817,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

