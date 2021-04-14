New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

EDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

EDU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,314,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,334,247. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.