New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.62. 4,588,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

