Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NR opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.91.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 29.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

