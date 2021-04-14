NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 9% against the dollar. NextDAO has a market cap of $6.44 million and $1.93 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00064659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019062 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00266447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,944,733,081 coins and its circulating supply is 1,904,500,972 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

