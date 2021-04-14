Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Update

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 226.2% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCLTF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.15. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.73. Nitori has a one year low of $174.93 and a one year high of $225.21.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

