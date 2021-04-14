NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 159.9% from the March 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 868.0 days.

Shares of NN Group stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 639. NN Group has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.