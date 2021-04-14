Nocturne Acquisition Co. Unit (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) CFO Ka Seng Ao Buys 15,000 Shares

Nocturne Acquisition Co. Unit (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) CFO Ka Seng Ao acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

OTCMKTS MBTCU traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,008. Nocturne Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.