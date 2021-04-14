Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NRDBY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

