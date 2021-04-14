Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NDCVF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

