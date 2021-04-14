Norges Bank Invests $60.91 Million in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,034,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,911,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.97% of Exelixis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

