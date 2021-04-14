Norges Bank Invests $62.67 Million in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 346,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,669,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

