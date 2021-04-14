Norges Bank Invests $67.39 Million in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300,186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,389,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of CDK Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

