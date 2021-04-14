Norges Bank Makes New $64.91 Million Investment in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 429,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CMC Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.