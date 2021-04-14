Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,812,287 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,812,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,511,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOG. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

