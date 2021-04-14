Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,035 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.42. 13,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

