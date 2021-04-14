Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $272.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $147.37 and a 1 year high of $276.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.07 and a 200-day moving average of $241.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

