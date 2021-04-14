Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 78,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,050. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 225.90, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

