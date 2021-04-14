Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Angi were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,704.20 and a beta of 1.88. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

