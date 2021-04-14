Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,279 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITOS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

