Northern Trust Corp Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.05% of Midland States Bancorp worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $611.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

