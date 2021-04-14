Northern Trust Corp Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

URGN opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

