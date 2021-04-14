Northern Trust Corp Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of DermTech worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DermTech alerts:

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DMTK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.