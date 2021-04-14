Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,059,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,068,000 after buying an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after buying an additional 167,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,252,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.11 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

