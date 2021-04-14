Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,738 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 92.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 147.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFPT stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.25.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

