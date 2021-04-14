Northland Securities Increases Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $40.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSSE. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $36.57 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $508.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

