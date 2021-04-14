Norway Savings Bank Acquires 325 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $670,667,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $363.37. 26,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,059. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.10 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

