Norway Savings Bank Buys 405 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $184.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,902. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.37. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

