Norway Savings Bank Purchases 1,905 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 145.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.55. 24,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,264. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

