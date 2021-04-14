Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

In other Novavax news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock worth $13,928,932. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.92. 177,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,093. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

