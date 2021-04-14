Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Nuance Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.57.

NUAN opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

