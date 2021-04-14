NuBits (USNBT) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $27,318.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001794 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000486 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

