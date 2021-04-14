Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 99,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 465.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,063. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $82.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

