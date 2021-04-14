Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Announces Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

