Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $204,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

