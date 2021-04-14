Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

