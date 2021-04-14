Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman Purchases 300,000 Shares

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oleg Nodelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00.

NYSE NUVB opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

