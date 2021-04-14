Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,976 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.47 and a 52-week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

