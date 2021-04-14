Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,330,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of ProPetro worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PUMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

