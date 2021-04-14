Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Camping World worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Camping World by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 36,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWH opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In related news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock valued at $66,152,573. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

