Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

