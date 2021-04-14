Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

