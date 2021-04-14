Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 1,128.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter.

NIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,284. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

