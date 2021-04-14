NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

CNI opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

