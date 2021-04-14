NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.